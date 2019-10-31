Columbus Hospice hosts Spookie Pooch Parade for community members and patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are scary costumes, then there’s the Spookie Pooch Parade.
People from the Columbus community along with family members of Columbus Hospice brought their dogs out for a pet costume parade on Wednesday.
Columbus Hospice loves this event because it brings the families together for a good cause and to give them a little Halloween spirit. After the parade, the dogs go into hospice to do a walk for the patients.
"It shows that we are the community hospice,” said Katie Green, volunteer coordinator with Columbus Hospice. “We provide care to our community and we only can do that through the support of our community members. So, we appreciate all of the support we can get from the program and we appreciate everybody who came out in the weather."
Prizes were given out for most creative, best duo, and several other categories.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.