Columbus man found guilty in Ebony Giddens’ assault case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A verdict was returned Thursday in the case of Malcolm Jackson, the man representing himself against charges of assaulting and stalking his girlfriend days before her disappearance.
The verdict is guilty on all counts.
Relieved is the word Ebony Giddens’ family repeated over and over again as they spoke on the verdict. Now, they’re waiting for sentencing and praying to finally find Ebony Giddens.
“We just ask God to give us Ebony,” said Ebony Giddens’ aunt, Chernda Pendleton.
A year and a half after Ebony Giddens pressed charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and possession of a firearm during a felony against Jackson, a jury made its decision.
"Guilty,” the clerk announced.
Jackson is not facing charges for Ebony Giddens’ disappearance. Her missing person’s case is still active. Jackson defended himself throughout the trial.
“In all my years as a prosecutor, I have never been involved in a case like this," said Wesley Lambertus, senior assistant district attorney. "There were times when he was pretty impressive and there were times when he wasn’t so much so. But he did what he could.”
The elephant in the room throughout the week-long trial was Ebony Giddens’ disappearance. She was reported missing March 12, 2018.
“We [are] praying that she walk[s] through the door, but we need closure," Pendleton said. "We need Ebony. If he knows anything, we just ask that he tells us.”
It’s important to note Jackson is not facing charges related to Gidden’s disappearance. However, with Jackson acting as his own lawyer, Ebony Giddens’ family and friends said they hoped Jackson might slip up and incriminate himself.
"I wish a little more would have came out,” said the father of Giddens’ youngest two children, Roderick Daniel.
“Tell the truth about all you know concerning Ebony," said Pastor Joseph McKelton.
A dozen people sat in support of the victim throughout the case. As for Jackson’s loved ones, he didn’t have any family or friends in the courtroom.
“Them not showing up is definitely a sign that something’s not right with him," said Ebony Giddens’ cousin, Lakeithia Giddens.
Jackson faces up to 35 years in prison.
“Ebony, as the evidence showed, put up with quite a bit of abuse,” said Lambertus.
Some of those close to the victim believe there’s a woman who has information about Ebony Giddens’ disappearance. Now, they hope she will come forward.
“She has a lot of fear in him," Daniel said about the woman with information. " I think she knows a lot about what’s going on. So, hopefully, by him being out of the picture, she may have enough strength to come talk.”
Family and friends said they hope Ebony Giddens is still alive, but if not, they know she’s in a better place.
Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.