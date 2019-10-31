Columbus police searching for missing, runaway teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing/runaway teen.
17-year-old Kalub Walker was last seen Friday, Oct. 18. He left for school at Spencer High at 7 a.m. and never returned.
Kalub is 5’9” and weighs 143 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Kalub was last seen wearing a white Braves baseball jersey, tan pants, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Kalub’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
