Convicted rapist mistakenly released from prison is back in custody

Reidsville, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from a Georgia Prison is now confirmed back in custody.
The state’s Department of Corrections says Tony Munoz-Mendez was apprehended in Fort Thomas, Kentucky early this morning. He was taken back into custody by the Georgia Department of Correction’s Fugitive Unit, the US Marshals Fugitive task force and Ice.
Munez-Mendez was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in suburban Atlanta. He began serving a life sentence in 2015.
Last week Munoz-Mendez was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville and is now back in custody.
