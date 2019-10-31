Dozens gather for Aniah Blanchard vigil

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of Auburn University students and community members rallied around Aniah Blanchard’s family at a vigil on Samford Lawn in Auburn Wednesday night, praying for the family’s peace and Aniah’s safe return.
“It’s overwhelming, but I’ll tell you Aniah is a very special girl and she loved everybody and so caring. I think they know that in their heart, man, that girl, she’s a special girl and we need to get her home,” said Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris.
Aniah’s father, Elijah Blanchard, was also in attendance praying that everyone continues to look for his daughter.
“It really means a lot to us as parents to see the multitude of support that we are receiving," said Elijah Blanchard. "She had a smile that would just attract anyone. At this time I’m just asking everybody to continue to pray, continue to post, social media has been excellent. And just continue to help us find our daughter because she is very much missed.”
This vigil was organized by Auburn University students who felt like they they weren’t doing enough to help.
“I felt like I wasn’t doing enough just praying by myself,” said organizer Kameron Young. “We went to high school together. She could always make me laugh. I felt like I could do way more than what I was doing and that thought just came to mind where I was like, I want to have a group of people praying around the family because in a situation like this I feel like that’s the best thing we can do.”
Some students just came to show support for the family.
“I’ve seen Aniah’s picture everywhere and know how loved she is and how hard this family is hurting and how much,” said Auburn University student Allie Dillard. “So, we just came out to support them and show them how much love and how all these auburn students care and how much we want Aniah to be back.”
Anyone with information about Aniah‘s whereabouts are urged to call police.
