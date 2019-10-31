Evidence recovered from vehicle determines Aniah Blanchard has been harmed

There is now a total of $35,000 being rewarded by three different sources. The Police Division was notified yesterday that Governor Kay Ivey has authorized a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of any suspects in this case. Earlier, information has been received regarding an additional $25,000 reward being offered by UFC President Dana White. Now, another $5,000 is being rewarded from an anonymous source for more information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an offender in this case.