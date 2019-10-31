Evidence recovered from vehicle determines Aniah Blanchard has been harmed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just now, evidence found in the recovered vehicle of Aniah Blanchard was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. The examination of the evidence determined that she was harmed and is now considered a victim of foul play.
The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard since the teen was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019.
In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force.
The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department still need assistance from the public as well. They are requesting more information on the location of Aniah Blanchard between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today, October 31st 2019.
There is now a total of $35,000 being rewarded by three different sources. The Police Division was notified yesterday that Governor Kay Ivey has authorized a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of any suspects in this case. Earlier, information has been received regarding an additional $25,000 reward being offered by UFC President Dana White. Now, another $5,000 is being rewarded from an anonymous source for more information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an offender in this case.
The investigation is still thoroughly ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Aniah’s location or other knowledge on this case is urged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100. They ask you to please contact one of these numbers immediately.
