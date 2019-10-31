Free Food Truck Lunch for Military & First Responders held at Coldwell Banker in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders and active duty and retired military received a free lunch at Coldwell Banker on Wednesday.
Mia Manns, along with a few other realtors, pitched in for the free food truck fall lunch.
A military veteran herself, Manns says her goal is to make sure first responders and the military community don’t feel forgotten.
“We want to show our appreciation to our community with no strings attached. Just a ‘thank you’ and come on out and it’s a way just for us to socialize with everyone and say thank you,” Manns said.
Each event organizer is donating one dollar to the Fort Benning Battle Buddy Resource Center for every person that came to eat Wednesday.
“Not only are we feeding military and first responders, but we’re giving back so it’s from the heart,” Manns said.
Attendees included police, EMS, and Army veterans. Famous Nate’s Food Truck catered the lunch.
