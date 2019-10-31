Funeral services announced for brother and sister found dead in Macon Co., Ala.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral services for a sister and brother found dead on their property in Notasulga, Alabama are set for Thursday.
The service for 60-year-old William Gess will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Peoples Funeral Homes in Tuskegee. A separate service for 48-year-old Sharon Gess will be at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Opelika.
The victims were found dead on Oct. 20. Their brother, Aaron Gess, was taken into custody in Louisiana two days after the bodies were found and charged with two counts of capital murder.
