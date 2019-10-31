Funeral services are being held for the Gess siblings, both of which were victims of homicide

Notasulga, Ala. (WTVM) - Family and friends will say their final farewells today, October 31st, to a brother and sister who were found dead in Notasulga, Alabama.
Funeral services for 60-year-old, William Gess, started at 10:00 a.m. this morning. The location is at the Chapel of Peoples Funeral Home in Tuskegee.
A separate service for the 48-year-old, Sharon Gess, will be at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Opelika.
The two siblings were found dead 10 days ago. Their brother, Aaron Gess, was picked up in Louisiana two days after the bodies were found and he was later charged with two counts of capital murder.
