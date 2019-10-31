BREAKING: HUD says Ralston Towers fails re-inspection with a score of 30

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Ralston Towers has failed it’s re-inspection with a score of 30. The building needed a score of 60 to pass. According to Housing and Urban Development, 50 units or 20-percent of the building was included in the re-inspection.
HUD says it will take appropriate action following this new inspection. In July, the Ralston scored a 42.
The Ralston was given official notice on August 1, after failing a July inspection. The building was given 60 days to make necessary improvements and meet HUD’s ‘safe, sanitary and decent’ standards or risk losing their section 8 housing contract.
Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson toured the building along with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson in August.
“We are obligated to help protect the health, safety and welfare of the people we represent," Bishop said in August. "This is a challenge to us and we want to do everything we can possibly do to protect the residents here, protect their health, their safety, and their welfare, and this is just not that.”
News Leader 9 has reached out to local leaders for comment.
