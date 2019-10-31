Lanett Police Officers report false incident of abduction

Lanett, Ala. (WTVM) - On October 30, 2019 at around 7:00 p.m., the Lanett Police Officers quickly responded to a call on an attempted abduction. The abduction was thought to be a juvenile victim abducted by two subjects in a white van.
When investigators interviewed the juvenile and reviewed surveillance camera footage of the area in which the alleged incidence took place. Investigators were able to verify that the alleged offenses DID NOT occur.
This fortunately resulted in a case of a young juvenile making up a story to avoid getting in trouble with his parents. Thankfully, this case was reported to be a FALSE alarm and the child was confirmed at home safely with his parents.
The Lanett Police Department wants to remind everyone to continue being extremely cautious during this holiday season and on. If you see something skeptical, say something and report it immediately.
After this incident, Lanett Police Department would like to remind the community of the following safety tips:
-Always trick-or-treat with an adult.
-Wear bright colors and stay in well lit areas.
-Throw away unwrapped candy.
-Don’t wear costumes that restrict your vision.
-Do not get into the car of a stranger and especially do not go into a strangers house.
Contact 911 if there is an emergency, or Lanett Police Officers at (334)-576-0914 if it is a non-emergency.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.