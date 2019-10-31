Lee County EMA director placed on administrative leave

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been placed on administrative leave.
County Administrator Roger Rendleman confirmed that Katherine Carson is on paid leave as the county investigates an issue they hope to have resolved before the next Lee County Commission meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Details regarding Carson’s leave have not been given as it’s standard practice to not be able to give specifics during an ongoing investigation. Rendleman said Johnny Langley, Lee County EMA deputy director, will serve as acting director during this time.
