Man convicted of poisoning Toomer’s oak trees in Auburn fails to show in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man convicted of poisoning Toomer’s oak trees in Auburn did not show in court Wednesday.
Harvey Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning the trees. He was scheduled to appear in court for failing to pay his restitution charges.
Updyke was sentenced to pay $800,000. According to the Lee County district attorney, Updyke has paid around $8,200 so far. His attorneys said he couldn’t appear in court because of health issues.
The judge in this case is giving 30 days to the prosecution to determine if this reason is valid before a warrant will be issued for Updyke’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.