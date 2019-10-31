Rain and Storms to Contend With Before Trick-or-Treating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ominous skies to start off Halloween, but most of the Valley will stay dry until the late morning hours when rain and storms begin to move in from west to east by 11AM ET. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, but mainly just dealing with rain and run-of-the-mill thunderstorms through late afternoon before the cold front sweeping through the Valley clears rain out by 6-7PM ET. So, most the heavy rain should be over with by the time trick-or-treating begins with just a few lingering showers possible in west Georgia during the early evening.