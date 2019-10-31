Reward amount increases to $80K to help find Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of a 19-year-old reported missing for Auburn continues to increase.
The total amount of rewards offered to help find Aniah Blanchard is now $80,000. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is offering $5,000, UFC President Dana White, UFC Athlete Jon Jones, and an anonymous family from Homewood, Alabama added $25,000 each.
Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. Her vehicle was located days after her disappearance at an apartment complex in Auburn. Blanchard is a native of Homewood and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Auburn.
Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
