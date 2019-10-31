Trick-or-treating event bringing joy to all ages in at Covenant Woods in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trick-or-treaters will be out getting candy Thursday night, but it’s not just the kids getting in on the fun.
Covenant Woods, a retirement community in Columbus, is having trick-or-treaters in the lobby on Halloween.
Nona Christie with Covenant Woods says the residents enjoy having trick-or-treaters.
“They love kids and they miss their kids and some of their grandkids will be here. But it’s just staying involved in the community because this is a retirement community. They’re still very active," Christie said.
Some residents, like Mazie White, like to see all of the different costumes.
“I just love children. I miss my children. They’re all grown and I like to look at all the babies," White said.
Kids used to go trick-or-treating down the halls, but now they do all of the trick-or-treating in the lobby, which Christie says makes it more fun for the residents to see everyone together.
“Their grandkids are out of town. They don’t even live here and they’re definitely not going to be out and about in this weather and at night so, they stay home. When it’s over, they walk down the hall and go back to their room," Christie explained.
Trick-or-treating at Covenant Woods, 5424 Woodruff Farm Rd., is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
