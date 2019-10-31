Victory Over Violence: Is rap music playing a role in the ongoing violence in the community?

“I’ve talked with some who have made poor decisions and now they’re living nightmares because now. It all came from an image that was portrayed that this is what our culture is about. We know there’s more to the black community than just guns, violence, drugs, sex and money. We know there’s more to us than that. There are brilliant minds, there are successful people. People who come from meager beginnings. We didn’t start there. We worked our way to us through faith in God," according to Pastor Michael Grant of Faith Worship Center Church in Columbus.