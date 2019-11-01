Ark in the Park Halloween alternative in Columbus provides fun for the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands came out for a popular trick-or-treating alternative in Columbus, Thursday wearing costumes and got plenty of sweet treats.
There were more than 50 games and rides, set up at Britt David Park for the Ark in the Park event. Britt David Baptist Church designed the event as a fun and safe alternative for families on Halloween.
There were 4,000 pounds of candy for trick-or-treaters.
“It’s fun and I just like how much candy I have,” said one trick-or-treater.
“We have lots of Butterfingers and we have lots of Crunch,” another trick-or-treater said.
“They will get more candy than they imagine,” said volunteer Kimberly Smith.
Parents said having events like Ark in the Park available in the community gives them peace of mind on holidays like this, especially instead of walking up to strangers’ houses in the dark.
“We didn’t worry about the candy being messed with. It was just a more safer choice,” said one parent.
“I honestly don’t like going door-to-door anymore because you kind of can’t trust it. It also saves time too. You can do everything here,” said another parent.
Parents also say they didn't mind doing a little something different.
Everything was free at the event, including some hot nachos and popcorn.
