Auburn community members enjoy music and treats at Halloween block party
By Olivia Gunn | November 1, 2019 at 12:04 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 12:21 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A spooky, spectacular night in Auburn brought out lots of children Thursday for candy.

Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Auburn Downtown merchants brought thousands of little ones and their parents for a Halloween block party. Families were able to enjoy music as children collected plenty of treats from the downtown merchants.

The Auburn University Raptor Program brought out a few cool birds and Aubie the Tiger was also in attendance.

Participants said this is the perfect alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

