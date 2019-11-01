Auburn community members enjoy music and treats at Halloween block party

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A spooky, spectacular night in Auburn brought out lots of children Thursday for candy.
Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Auburn Downtown merchants brought thousands of little ones and their parents for a Halloween block party. Families were able to enjoy music as children collected plenty of treats from the downtown merchants.
The Auburn University Raptor Program brought out a few cool birds and Aubie the Tiger was also in attendance.
Participants said this is the perfect alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.