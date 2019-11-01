Bone-Chilling Beginning of November

For Friday night football, finally looking like some chilly weather is in store for tonight’s games so bundle up accordingly! Keep in mind too, for Saturday and Sunday morning, areas of frost aren’t out of the question. Temperatures will continue to run below average over the weekend in the 60s and 30s before we get back to more seasonable levels during the middle of next week. Overall, the forecast looks dry over the weekend, and rain chances still don’t look overly promising next week either (just 10-20% coverage Tuesday through Friday). Seeing hints of another possible big cooldown NEXT weekend, but first we have to deal with this initial winter blast to kickoff November. Maybe we left the summer heat behind us in October!