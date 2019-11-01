City leaders from the Chattahoochee Valley discuss intercommuntiy relations with University of Alabama students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Mayors from Columbus, Smiths Station, and Phenix City along with representatives from Fort Benning spoke to dozens of University of Alabama students on Friday.
The event was held at the Martin-Idle Hour Community Center in Phenix City.
Students were given a chance to talk to city leaders about the ins and outs of city government and intercommunity relations. It was a panel discussion where students were able to ask questions.
One of the big talkers was when city leaders came together to help those affected by the deadly March 3rd tornadoes.
"I wasn't afforded this opportunity when I was a young person to be able to sit down with leadership and ask questions on how they determine aspects,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “It's great for learning and leadership and helping them to develop themselves on how some people lead."
This is one of the times representatives from all over the Chattahoochee Valley came together to speak on important issues and topics in government.
