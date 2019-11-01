Columbus paramedics honored after helping patient’s wife with Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pair of Columbus paramedics are being honored by Piedmont Columbus Regional for going above and beyond the call.
Kim McMullen and Brandy Hines, with CARE Ambulance, responded to a call of an elderly man who passed out while traveling with his wife.
He initially refused treatment, but continued to pass out. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
The couple was passing through Columbus on their way to Florida to visit family. His wife, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, could not be left alone while her husband was hospitalized.
McMullen and Hines found the woman a hotel to stay in with the family dog. The paramedics made sure the hotel staff kept watch over the woman until other family members could arrive.
A ceremony to honor the paramedics will be held at a later date.
