Columbus Police Department hosts annual Operation Cops and Treats event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department hosted its annual Operation Cops and Treats event Thursday to help the community celebrate Halloween in a safe way.
The event also gave community members a chance to fellowship with each other. Several people came out for trick-or-treating and food. Children of all ages and parents attended Operation Cops and Treats.
"They've got to know that we're a part of this community,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren. “We're a part of them. We appreciate them coming, we appreciate the parents, and the trust in us. There's so many things going on in the region with candy and all and they have to know that what they're getting from us is safe."
In addition to food and candy, Carver High School’s marching band also performed.
