Deaf therapy dog volunteers across Columbus with the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Therapy dogs help people all across the Chattahoochee Valley every day. Beethoven, a rescue dog, is a deaf therapy dog who belongs to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Beethoven volunteers throughout the Columbus community with his handler Lt. Cynthia Zeisloft. They visit mental health patients in the Muscogee County Jail. They also visit patients, families, and staff at Columbus Hospice’s “Peace of Mind Pet Program."
“On our days off, we volunteer and we like to volunteer with Columbus Hospice. Beethoven is a deaf therapy dog with Pet Partners and we love to go about and come visit patients and the staff the hospice house," Lt. Zeisloft said.
Terri Roberts with Columbus Hospice says describes Beethoven’s impact at Columbus Hospice.
“The second Beethoven walks into our hospice house, family members, patients, and even our staff, they go crazy. They love Beethoven and he really just provides an unconditional love during a difficult time," Roberts explained.
Beethoven is one of 38 dogs featured in National Geographic’s book, Loyal, which Lt. Zeisloft says talks about how he became a therapy dog. Since Beethoven is deaf, Lt. Zeisloft says they communicate with hand signals.
