Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama hosts Halloween party for individuals with special needs

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama hosted its annual Halloween party for their clients on Thursday.
The foundation provides a day program for people with special needs who have aged out of the school system. Organizers said it’s important that those with special needs are able to have the traditional Halloween experience too.
"Once they age out of the school system at age 21, there's not a lot for them to do unless they have a program to come to or some of them can get a job,” said Dana Stewart, executive director of programs for the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama. “Some of their families or siblings that care for them are older adults."
Participants were encouraged to dress up as their favorite television cartoon or game character.
