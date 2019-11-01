Goodwill partners with veteran’s resource groups for job fair in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers has partnered with veteran’s resource groups to hold a job fair in Phenix City for veterans and their families.
The Hiring Heroes Job Fair takes place Thursday, Nov. 14 at Troy University on Whitewater Avenue. The fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
Veterans, military spouses, and their dependents are encouraged to attend the career fair. Top employers and resource agencies from across the Chattahoochee Valley will be in attendance. Nearly 1,200 jobs are available from a variety of industries.
Top employers include the East Alabama Medical Center, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Consolidated Government, Piedmont, Concentrix, and more.
Goodwill partnered with Still Serving Veterans, Troy University, Georgia Department of Labor-Veteran’s Employment, and Work for Warriors for the event.
