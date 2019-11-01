Multiple vehicle accident on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station leads to injuries

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A major accident along Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station has left multiple people injured.
It is unknown at this time how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.
LifeFlight helicopters, as well as multiple ambulances, are on the scene of the accident.
Hwy. 280 eastbound is currently closed at Lee Rd. 298. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information as it becomes available.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.