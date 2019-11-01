Patchy Frost Possible Saturday & Sunday Mornings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween delivered cold temperatures to the area and plenty of wind, and we will deal with the cold mornings for the weekend - look for lows down in the 30s in most spots with patchy frost across the Valley. Be sure to bring in or cover up any sensitive plants! Some of the normally colder spots could see a freeze, so that's just something to keep in mind. Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Going into next week, clouds will increase and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s on Monday and lower 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain chances will also return during those three days, but it looks like Thursday may now feature the best chance of rain. Look for another cool-down going into *next* weekend.