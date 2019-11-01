Ralston Towers in Columbus fails re-inspection; score drops lower than previous report

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents of the Ralston Towers in Columbus are in limbo after the section eight apartment building failed yet another federal inspection.
The score from October’s inspection is 30 out of 100 which is a dozen points lower than the July inspection.
Residents said they are shocked. They said they don’t know how the building managed to get worse while crews were reportedly working to fix it up.
“No one should have to live under these conditions,” Lueshionda Sexton said. "My skin is pretty tough, but this is just breaking me.”
The Ralston, home to approximately 200 residents, is continuing to fail federal inspections. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) put the owners on notice August 1, giving them 60 days to make necessary improvements to the building before inspectors returned for another inspection.
“Every floor got drippings of water, mold, and they’ve got major items missing," Marion Bass said.
Results of the re-inspection were released Thursday and show not only did the building fail, but the score dropped even lower than the previous inspection. July’s inspection score was 42 out of 100. October’s is just 30 points.
“I can’t stay here any longer," Sexton said.
In August, Representatives Drew Ferguson and Sanford Bishop toured the century-old building alongside the mayor of Columbus.
“[We] had a Democratic and a Republican congressmen working together on this. That shows what a big issue it was,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.
In response to the inspection report, Ferguson’s spokesman stated:
Both congressmen and the mayor said there’s one goal moving forward.
“We’re going to make sure you don’t have to live in an environment that is not safe,” Henderson said.
“People have the right to live better," Bass added. “That’s all I’m seeking.”
HUD’s representative said they are looking at taking appropriate action based on the latest inspection. What that action will be still remains a question.
