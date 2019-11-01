Ralston Towers in Columbus fails re-inspection; score drops lower than previous report

“After scoring a 42 on the July inspection, we learned yesterday that Ralston Towers scored a 30 on the reinspection completed on October 23. It is beyond reprehensible that the New Jersey owners of the property care so little about the human beings living at Ralston. Unfortunately, HUD procedures provide for a seemingly endless bureaucratic process during which time the building’s occupants are left in limbo. My office is in constant contact with HUD, and I will continue to work with the Department, Congressman Bishop, and Mayor Henderson to bring relief to the residents of Ralston as quickly as possible.”