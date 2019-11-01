Seven east Ala. schools added to state’s failing school list

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released the list of “failing schools” for 2020-21, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.
Seven schools across east Alabama and the Chattahoochee Valley have been named to the state’s list of failing schools.
There are 75 schools on the list, including one charter school in Mobile. Together, they represent 28 school systems across the state. The number is actually down by one from the previous year when there were 76 failing facilities.
Montgomery Public Schools (11) and Birmingham City Schools (16) had the largest number of schools, accounting for 36 percent of those on the list.
Students at schools on the list are allowed to transfer to non-failing public or private schools with their families being eligible for a tax credit to help pay for tuition.
The schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are:
Barbour County School District
- Barbour County Intermediate School
- Barbour County High School
Bullock County School District
- South Highlands Middle School
- Bullock County High School
Chambers County School District
- John P. Powell Middle School
- Lafayette High School
Talladega City School District
- Talladega High School
