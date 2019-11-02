Chilly Sunshine for the First Weekend of November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first weekend of November promises to stay on the chilly side thanks to the potent Halloween cold front that swept through the Southeast. Though the mornings will start off cold in the 30s and 40s with areas of frost, afternoon highs will warm up into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. If you’re going to any college football games or indulging in some tailgating, definitely a good idea to dress layers and have a warm jacket in tow!
Next week though, more clouds will stream back into the Chattahoochee Valley and eventually temperatures will turn more seasonable with 70s back by Tuesday. Rain chances look slim to none though until at least Thursday, when another cold front heads toward the Southeast. For now, we have a chance of scattered showers and storms possible on Friday before another big cooldown heading into *next* weekend. We’ll keep finetuning the timing on the next cold front and incoming storms in the days ahead, but for now—stay warm on this beautiful November weekend!
