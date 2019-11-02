Chilly Sunshine for the First Weekend of November

Next week though, more clouds will stream back into the Chattahoochee Valley and eventually temperatures will turn more seasonable with 70s back by Tuesday. Rain chances look slim to none though until at least Thursday, when another cold front heads toward the Southeast. For now, we have a chance of scattered showers and storms possible on Friday before another big cooldown heading into *next* weekend. We’ll keep finetuning the timing on the next cold front and incoming storms in the days ahead, but for now—stay warm on this beautiful November weekend!