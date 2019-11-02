Demolition underway of former Port of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A long-time demolition project is underway on Lumpkin Boulevard in Columbus of an above-ground tank farm.
The former Port of Columbus created concerns for people in the community and became an eyesore.
Demolition began Friday and city leaders invited the community to witness.
It was an above-ground tank farm that belonged to the ports authority in the 1960′s and used to operate barges along the Chattahoochee River. It began to create concerns for people in the community, becoming an eyesore.
“We are moving forward with our demolition with the company here, W.T Miller,” said John Hudgison with Columbus Inspections and Code.
Over the years, the site was used for fuel storage. That’s why community members were concerned about possible leakage of fuel in the Chattahoochee River.
Officials said there was no leakage or contamination.
“There were three tests done on the soil in the area and they all came back where they were positive for the river there was no leakage. We plan to do more to take down each of the tanks,” said Councilman Gary Allen.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson got a $1 million budget passed to help clean up blighted areas that had become eyesores to people in the community.
Columbus Port Authority is helping the city with the project and donated $300,000 along with $400,000 from the city’s budget to clear the 12-acre lot.
“We were fortunate with this situation where we could work with the state and they were interested in helping us improve the area. You have many uses in that area around the Civic Center and the Naval Museum. There’s a lot of potential down there and that’s what we look forward to,” said Allen.
Some ideas brought to the table for potential future development in the area include hotels, a bandshell for concerts and festivals, or even commercial retail and restaurants.
City officials said they will continue to work on getting rid of many other eyesores around the community.
