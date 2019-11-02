Five area athletes accept scholarships for baseball and softball programs

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Friday was a diamond of a day for junior college baseball and softball programs. Russell County had a whole quartet of players signing with JUCO programs. It was also a great day for five area athletes who accepted scholarships for some well-known programs.
In Florida, both Zac Rice, who is an outfielder, and Logan Austin, who is a pitcher, signed with Chipola College. Catcher, Austin Embrey, signed with another Florida Panhandle power, Gulf Coast State.
Softball player, Morgan Smith, signed with Chattahoochee Valley. Twenty years ago, her mother also played for the same program in Chattahoochee Valley.
Bryce Newman will be staying in Alabama and signed to play baseball at Lawson State.
Coming up, there are plenty more talented, area athletes who are planning to sign with other college programs.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.