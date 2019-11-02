Week 11: Sports Overtime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s week 11 of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley and Sports Overtime is back for another week of scores, highlights and more!
This week’s Game of the Week is Autauga Academy (42) vs. Glenwood (0).
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 covered this week:
Eufaula (41) at Smiths Station (14)
B.T. Washington (6) at Russell County (35)
McKenzie (6) at Beulah (56)
Shaw (0) at Cairo (34)
Americus-Sumter (58) at Westover (45)
Dougherty (23) at Columbus (15)
Bainbridge (68) at Harris County (14)
Taylor County (7) at Marion County (43)
Schley County (20) at Manchester (34)
Dooly County (14) at Brookston (13)
Macon County (41) at Pacelli (10)
Baconton (0) at Chatt. County (41)
Bremen (45) at Spencer (0)
Central-Carroll (14) at Troup (37)
LaGrange (10) at Chapel Hill (28)
Mitchell County (70) at Randolph-Clay (0)
Stewart County (0) at Terrell County (62)
Hawkinsville (0) at Central-Talbotton (45)
Creekside Christian (6) at Southland (43)
Valley (0) at Benjamin Russell (14)
Lakeside (35) at Pike (34)
Hardaway (44) at Northside (10)
Callaway (51) at Jordan (0)
Auburn (44) at Park Crossing (28)
Springwood (20) at Lee-Scott (26)
