Habitat for Humanity celebrates 35 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Habitat For Humanity delightfully celebrated 35 years with a ground breaking this weekend.
The Columbus area Habitat For Humanity broke ground on three acres of land for the development of new homes for deserving families in Columbus.
One woman highlights that this development will bring in a lot of money and additional benefits for the community. By having eight new homes built, the area will improve and benefit from the additional home ownership and additional property taxes that will be paid.
This was a great weekend and great celebration for Habitat for Humanity and their 35th anniversary. Overall, three hundred homes have been built and renovated already in the near Columbus area.
