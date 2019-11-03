Officials set to enforce new Alabama vaping laws

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the number of vaping deaths and illnesses continue to rise, starting Friday, local officials are set to strictly enforce new vaping laws.
If you are selling electronic devices or vape products to people under 19 in the state of Alabama, you can find yourself in a lot of trouble.
“The reality is a lot of these vaping companies, e-cigarettes, things like that, they are predatory when it comes to advertising and soliciting users among our young students,” says Clay Hammac of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Earlier this month the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first vaping death in the state of Alabama. To date, 19 people in the state are under investigation for vaping related lung damage. Two-thirds of the cases nationally involve people between 18-34 years of age.
“We have reports of some school aged students going through 2, 3 pods a day. That’s 2 or 3 packs of cigarettes per day for for such a young age and developing lungs, that’s alarming,” Hammac said.
With the enforcement of the new law, the number of illnesses may change.
