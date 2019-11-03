One More Sunny Day Before Clouds Return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to more chilly winter-like air in place for Sunday morning, a perfect excuse to sleep in and stay warm under the covers after being treated to an extra hour of sleep with Daylight Saving Time ending! Though the morning cold persists for Sunday, dry sunshine will help highs today climb comfortably back into the 60s, which is still below average for early November.
Heading into the new week, more moisture will stream back into the Southeast, though rain chances still look slim to none through at least Thursday; however, we will see more clouds around beginning Monday, so not quite the crisp sunshine in the days ahead that we were treated to over the weekend. Temperatures will also rebound back to more seasonable territory by Tuesday with mornings milder and 70s back in the afternoons. Another strong cold front looks to head toward the Deep South again by Thursday and Friday of next week, bringing us some more rain to wrap up the work week before another potentially chilly and sunny weekend.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.