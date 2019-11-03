One More Sunny Day Before Clouds Return

Heading into the new week, more moisture will stream back into the Southeast, though rain chances still look slim to none through at least Thursday; however, we will see more clouds around beginning Monday, so not quite the crisp sunshine in the days ahead that we were treated to over the weekend. Temperatures will also rebound back to more seasonable territory by Tuesday with mornings milder and 70s back in the afternoons. Another strong cold front looks to head toward the Deep South again by Thursday and Friday of next week, bringing us some more rain to wrap up the work week before another potentially chilly and sunny weekend.