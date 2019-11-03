Skip Henderson, Columbus mayor, reflects first year at “Get To Know Your Mayor” event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As his first year in office is coming to a conclusion, Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson, has started to reflect back on his time so far before his second year will begin. He has reflected on what has been accomplished in Columbus this year and what issues still need to be focused on going into the next year.
On Saturday, he shared his story and spoke about his journey on the way to becoming the 70th mayor of Columbus. He spoke at the Columbus Public Library, where the “Get To Know Your Mayor” event took place.
During the event, Mayor Henderson noted the most important highlights from this year included the growth in Uptown and City Village.
Henderson also spoke about the key issues from this year. He brought up the problems that the city of Columbus has been dealing with for years and will continue to deal with. These issues consisted of moving the needle on poverty, improving the health of the community, and ways to cut down violence and crimes.
People were allowed to ask questions and had a chance to discuss ideas to benefit the city. The 2020 census, resources for homeless shelters, and human trafficking were a few of the major topics that were touched on and talked about during the event.
