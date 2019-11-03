Two non-profit organizations are teaming together to help disabled veterans by hosting nature retreats

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Wounded Warrior Project and the Barn Group are two non-profits that are coming together and providing three-day nature retreats for disabled Veterans. The veterans are allowed to bring their families with for support and to help cope with the aftermath of combat.
“Being out in nature, allows you to hit the control, alt, delete button,” says Joey Blackmon, a U.S. Army Veteran.
Disabled veterans and their families will be able to enjoy a weekend of nature and activities, since these two non-profits, The Barn Group and The Wounded Warrior Project, decided to team together.
This year, four families camped in Chambers County at Five Points, Alabama.
There are so many activities to enjoy such as shooting, sporting, fishing, and riding the dirt road trails on ATVs. These nature friendly activities are something for the whole family to enjoy. It is even a bonding time for the kids to make friends and have memories with those friends.
“I’ve had real good fun. I met two new friends and it has been really fun to me. I don’t normally get around kids because there are barely any kids in my neighborhood," says a daughter of an Army veteran, Temperance Blackmon.
Scott Smith is the president of The Barn Group and has been the spearhead since 2018.
“It has been a proven fact that nature helps people heal, especially veterans with PTSD. Nature allows them to get away from electronics, it gets them away from the world itself, and it gives them something that calms them down," says The Barn Group President, Scott Smith.
Smith mentioned that when disabled veterans come back from overseas and combat, a lot of times they don’t have enough support system. He wants to ensure the retreats are family oriented.
“It takes a hard toll on families, so sorry to say, but a lot of families break up, so this is a great opportunity for the family to do things together and to get outside of the norm," says U.S. Marine Veteran, Secquone Tobias.
“One thing about the military is that we have five branches, but there is one branch that doesn’t get mentioned and doesn’t get enough credit. That branch is the 6th branch and that is our family, the home front," says U.S. Marine Veteran, Quontavious Miles.
“We all live with PTSD and we all live with combat trauma. To be able to meet other families that deal with the same problems that we do, allows everyone to open up in a better way. By opening up, we can get a better understanding of how to solve problems, like veteran suicide and PTSD, as much as we can," says U.S. Army veteran, Joey Blackmon.
Many disabled veterans know PTSD and depression all too well and only want to help others overcome these obstacles. They stress the importance of retreats and helpful, organized activities, like the ones that the non-profits, The Wounded Warrior and The Barn Group, host for veterans and their families.
