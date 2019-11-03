Warming Up by Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday will start off with more clouds than sun and highs back in the mid 60s after a cool start. Rain chances will return Monday night with a quick moving system that will provide showers that could linger into early Tuesday morning. The sun should return by Tuesday afternoon with 70s returning by Tuesday through Thursday with some spots seeing the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next big storm system will move in Thursday into Friday with rain and storm chances, and at the moment it looks like the best coverage of rain will come Thursday night into Friday morning. This will be followed by a cold shot that will drop highs and lows into the 50s and 30s for the start of next weekend with a gradual warming trend into your Veteran's Day. Stay tuned for changes on the tail end of that extended forecast as we fine-tune the rain coverage and timing of the cold air!