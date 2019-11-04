Clouds & More Seasonable Temperatures Return

Any lingering showers should move out by Tuesday afternoon, and rain chances look slim to none again until the end of the work week, though still expect some clouds around each day. Overall, temperatures in the days ahead trend warmer with mornings in the 50s and afternoons back into the 70s by Tuesday. Another cold front sets it sights on the Valley by Thursday, though there is still some uncertainty on the timing of the front and the rain preceding it. For now, it looks like scattered showers will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, potentially putting us drier and much cooler again late in the day on Friday. Cold air and dry sunshine settles in again for the weekend with highs for some only topping out in the 50s and lows back in the 30s and 40s.