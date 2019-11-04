Columbus police searching for home invasion person of interest on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a home invasion.
The home invasion reportedly took place on Nov. 3 at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Victory Dr.
They have released surveillance photos of the person of interest in the hopes that the public will be able to identify them.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact investigators at 706-653-3400.
