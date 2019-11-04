Columbus suspect in MLK Blvd. murder arrested in Eufaula

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being taken into custody in Eufaula in connection to an Oct. murder at a gas station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
26-year-old Carlo Hatcher, Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Jordan Rivers.
Rivers was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died from his injuries.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Hatcher at a Eufaula residence on Oct. 31. He has since been extradited to the Muscogee County Jail where he is being held as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information in Rivers’ murder is asked to contact CPD investigators at 706-225-4374.
