Columbus suspect in MLK Blvd. murder arrested in Eufaula
Carlo Hatcher, suspect in MLK Blvd. murder (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | November 4, 2019 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 4:38 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being taken into custody in Eufaula in connection to an Oct. murder at a gas station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

26-year-old Carlo Hatcher, Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Jordan Rivers.

Officers responded to the Citgo gas station in the 1400 block of MLK Blvd. on Oct. 19 at approximately 1:05 p.m.

Rivers was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died from his injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Hatcher at a Eufaula residence on Oct. 31. He has since been extradited to the Muscogee County Jail where he is being held as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information in Rivers’ murder is asked to contact CPD investigators at 706-225-4374.

