The Democratic National Committee will hold fifth debate in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ala. (WTVM) - The location of the next democratic debate has been determined. It will be held in the Peach State.
The Democratic National Committee has decided to hold the fifth debate at the Tyler Perry’s Studio Complex in Atlanta. The date for the debate will be this November 20th, 2019.
The $250 million studio has just recently been opened in Georgia. Since the studio is newly built, The Democratic National Committee thought it would be a good place to hold the influential debate coming up. Also, it is the only major film studio in the nation owned not only by an African American, but by Tyler Perry.
The studio boasts many sets including a White House exterior and an oval office.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.