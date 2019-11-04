Early Co. man appeals to Supreme Court for new trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - An Early County man is appealing a Georgia Court of Appeals decision that reversed a trial court’s ruling granting him a new trial on three counts of aggravated assault. The case is set for Tuesday morning, Nov. 5.
In June 2013, the sister of Jason Edwin Wilkerson was sitting with her boyfriend in a car that was stopped on the side of the road in Early County. Her four children, all under 4, were with her in the car, with her boyfriend.
Wilkerson was a passenger in a vehicle that came up to them and plowed into their car, pushing it into a ditch.
The sister later testified that her brother, Wilkerson, chased them down with the truck and with Wilkerson hanging out the passenger side brandishing a shotgun. Wilkerson pointed the gun at the boyfriend and told him to pull over or he would “blow his brains out.”
The boyfriend pulled over and Wilkerson exited the truck, pointed the gun at the boyfriend’s face, and told the sister to get the kids out of the car. Wilkerson then got the children out and took them back to their grandmother, who is his mother, and the mother of the children’s mother.
The boyfriend later testified that Wilkerson believed that he had taken the children by force from their grandmother, Wilkerson’s mother. According to the boyfriend and sister, the children lived with Wilkerson and his mother at Wilkerson’s home, and Wilkerson helped raise them because his sister was homeless.
The State indicted Wilkerson on 13 counts: three counts of kidnapping, five counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.
In 2014, the jury acquitted Wilkerson of the kidnapping charges, but found him guilty on all 10 aggravated assault charges, and was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison followed by 140 years of probation.
Wilkerson’s attorney is Christina Cribbs. The State’s attorney is Assistant District Attorney Thomas Bishop.
