Man arrested in July murder at Wilson Apts. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a July 2019 homicide that took place at Wilson Apartments in Columbus.
24-year-old Deronte Brown is charged with the murder of Edgar Lee Harris IV.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown on Aug. 13 in Phenix City.
Brown was being held on unrelated charges until Nov. 4 at which time he was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.
He is currently being held on murder charges and will have a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Nov. 7.
