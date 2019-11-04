Man arrested in July murder at Wilson Apts. in Columbus

Deronte Brown, charged with July murder at Wilson Apts. in Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | November 4, 2019 at 6:33 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 6:52 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a July 2019 homicide that took place at Wilson Apartments in Columbus.

24-year-old Deronte Brown is charged with the murder of Edgar Lee Harris IV.

Officers responded to Wilson Apts. on July 6 to find Harris deceased from a gunshot wound.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown on Aug. 13 in Phenix City.

Brown was being held on unrelated charges until Nov. 4 at which time he was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.

He is currently being held on murder charges and will have a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Nov. 7.

