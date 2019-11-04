The two charged of kidnapping and killing 3-year-old, Kamille McKinney, are due in court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The couple suspected of kidnapping and killing a three-year-old in Birmingham are due in court today, November 4th. They are due in court after the killing of Kamille McKinney, which happened earlier in October.
Patrick Stallworth and Irisha Brown are being charged with capital murder in the death of Kamille McKinney.
Today is Stallworth’s initial appearance to hire an attorney. Irisha Brown has already hired a lawyer last month.
It is said that the two suspects could face the death penalty if convicted.
