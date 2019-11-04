Warm Up Coming in the Short-Term; Much Colder by Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick round of showers will move in overnight and then move out of the area by midday tomorrow (some showers could linger in our Georgia counties past noon). Look for highs to recover into the 70s on Tuesday with mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will be increasing on Thursday out ahead of our next system - a cold front that will bring a more organized batch of showers and perhaps a few storms to the area overnight Thursday into Friday. Most of the daytime hours during those days will be dry. Colder air will arrive on Friday with temperatures dropping through the day (highs will come early in the day and will be in the 60s - most of the afternoon will be in the 50s). Look for 30s and low 40s to make a return to our forecast for early Saturday and Sunday morning with conditions staying dry next weekend. Another even colder shot of air could be moving in for early next week, and this may bring a widespread freeze to our neck of the woods. We will be watching.