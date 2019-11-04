Warrior Inspirational Academy to open as part of Russell Co. School District alternative learning program

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The new home of the Russell County School District’s Alternative Learning Program will soon be open.
The Warrior Inspirational Academy is the newly renovated and new location of the Alternative Learning Program.
The academy was announced by RCSD Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley and Dr. Lorenza Pharrams, the Director of At-Risk and Alternative Learning Programs.
The new location at 91 Poorhouse Rd. in Seale will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 9:00 a.m. EST.
