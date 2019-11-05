Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson hosts event to ‘Get to Know Your Mayor’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is nearing the end of his first year in office and he’s reflecting back on his time as mayor so far.
He spoke about his journey to becoming the 70th mayor of Columbus at the ‘Get to Know Your Mayor’ event at the Columbus Public Library Saturday.
Mayor Henderson says highlights from this year include growth in Uptown and in City Village, which is south of Bibb City.
He also touched on issues he says Columbus has been dealing with for years and will continue to deal with.
“How do we move the needle on poverty? How do we improve the health of the community? How do we cut down on some of the violent crime? We have the resources and we have the interest, we have the people. We just have to come up with a way to get it to folks who need it the most,” said Mayor Henderson.
Topics included the 2020 census, resources for homeless shelters and human trafficking.
